Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged at the same spot they 'launched' their relationship in 2020

The actress said they knew their relationship was to go through a lot of pain but were oblivious of the sacrifice it needed

Kelly disclosed that he merged two gems, diamond and emerald, for the ring that represented their birthstones

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has proposed to his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox, after one and a half years of dating.

The couple went on their Instagram accounts to announce the good news as they shared a cute video as Kelly went down on one knee to pop the question.

In her post, Megan said they sat under the banyan tree - the same spot they got engaged in July 2020 and asked for magic as they started their relationship.

The actress said they were aware of the pain they would face in such a short period but unaware of the work and sacrifice the relationship needed. However, they were intoxicated with their love.

She added that after walking through hell together and laughing more than she could imagine, he asked to marry her, and she said yes.

Megan added that they drank each other's blood, which left many fans puzzled.

Two rings merged into one

In his post, Kelly noted that traditionally, proposals involve one ring, but he designed Megan's with Stephen Webster to be two by merging emerald and diamond.

He said diamond was his birthstone and emerald was Megan's and were fixed on a magnetic band of thorns that display an obscure heart.

Both shared the date January 11, 2022, which showed the day that engagement took place.

