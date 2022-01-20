Machine Gun Kelly disclosed that fiancée Megan Fox will have to suffer some pain if she removes her engagement ring

The rapper revealed that one of the gems was a thoroughbred Colombian emerald and was carved just after mining

The musician added the ring has two pieces held together by a magnet and came straight from jewellery designer Stephen Webster

US rapper Machine Gun Kelly has disclosed details about the design of the engagement ring he gave to fiancée Megan Fox.

The rapper recently went on one knee to propose marriage to his babe, showing the world that they were meant to be.

In a joint interview with Vogue, Kelly disclosed that the ring's bands are actually thorns, and if Fox tries to remove it, it will hurt.

Colombian gem straight of the mine

In the said talk, he shared that one of the gems is 'a thoroughbred Colombian emerald with no treatment'.

He said that the piece was carved into the teardrop after coming straight from the mine and came directly from Stephen Webster.

Kelly added the concept was that the ring could come apart to make two rings and when together, it's held by a magnet.

The artiste even showed how the ring forms an obscure heart, adding the bands are made of thorns, and it will hurt when taking off.

He hilariously added: "Love is pain."

According to Daily Mail, who spoke to a ring expert, the piece is likely to retail at KSh 38 million.

Ring with their birthstones

As reported earlier by YEN.com.gh, the couple went on their Instagram accounts to announce the good news, sharing a cute video of Kelly going down on one knee to pop the question.

In her post, Fox said they sat under the banyan tree - the same spot they fell in love in July 2020, and asked for magic as they started their relationship.

The actress said they were aware of the pain they would face in such a short period but unaware of the work and sacrifice the relationship needed. However, they were intoxicated with their love.

She added that after walking through hell together and laughing more than she could imagine, he asked to marry her, and she said yes.

She also revealed that they drank each other's blood, leaving many fans puzzled.

