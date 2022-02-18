Kanye West has announced that his new album Donda 2 will only be available on his own platform and not the popular music streaming services like Spotify

The rapper shared that one of the reasons for his decision to snub streaming services is that he feels musicians are being exploited by the "oppressive system"

The wealthy superstar's fans took to his timeline to let him know that they can't afford to buy the album on his platform for a whopping $200 (R3 000)

Kanye West has announced that his upcoming album Donda 2 will not be available on popular music streaming services. The US rapper's revelation left a lot of his fans from across the globe disappointed.

The Can't Tell Me Nothing hitmaker shared that the project will only be available on his own platform, the Stem Player. He reiterated that the highly-anticipated project will not be on Spotify, Amazon, or YouTube.

He complained that artists only get 12% of the money the music industry's "oppressive system" makes through their hard work.

"It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order."

Kanye West again took to his official Instagram account to share that he's proud of his move to snub the streaming services.

Peeps took to the wealthy rapper's timeline to tell him that they can't afford to buy his album for $200 (R3 000).

wz5h.1 said:

"Please don't do that we're broke."

alex.moldoveanu__ wrote:

"Nah Ye, why are you doing us like this?"

will.lne commented:

"Not paying $200 for an album."

anmols08 wrote:

"Sorry Kanye, I can't spend 200 bucks on an album."

@leonquicklund said:

"Nah Kanye, don't do this bro."

sleezys1 added:

"$200 is crazy though, Ye, you gotta think about us too bruh…"

