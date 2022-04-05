Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has shut down rumours that she is expecting her first child with the singer

The rumour mill went into overdrive when eagle-eyed fans started speculating that the 25-year-old model is pregnant

Hailey took to Instagram to rubbish the rumour telling social media users that there is no bun in her oven and they should let her be

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Hailey Bieber debunked rumours that she is expecting her first child with husband, Justin Bieber. The internet started buzzing when the Biebs walked the red carpet at the just-ended Grammy Awards.

Hailey Bieber has rubbished rumours that she is pregnant. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans shared that they spotted a baby bump underneath the model's white sleeveless gown she wore to the awards ceremony.

Page Six reports that the 25-year-old celeb took to social media to address the rumours. The publication reports that Mrs Bieber reacted to a post by Radar Online, which alleged that fans spotted the baby bump after the couple walked the red carpet.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

According to The South African, Hailey took to Instagram to set the record straight, stating clearly that she is not pregnant and social media peeps should leave her alone. She wrote:

"I am not pregnant, leave me alone."

Hollywood Life has however revealed that this is not the first time Hailey has had to set the pregnancy record straight. According to the publication, the Biebs sparked pregnancy rumours at the 2021 Met Gala when the Baby singer rubbed his wife's belly on the red carpet.

Jada Pinkett Agrees Will Smith Overreacted at Oscars, Wishes He Hadn’t Slapped Chris Rock

Meanwhile, the much talked about moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars has continued to cause a buzz on social media and Jada Pinkett’s take on the matter has now been made known.

According to reports from Daily Mail, a source close to the couple claimed that Jada wished Will had not slapped Chris Rock.

Recall that on March 28, 2022, Chris Rock had joked about Jada’s hair loss at the Oscars and Will Smith got on stage to give him a slap across the face before going back to his seat where he shouted at the comedian to keep his wife’s name out of his fu*cking mouth.

Source: YEN.com.gh