A Nigerian-American, Ashely Adirika, whose mother relocated to America three decades ago has got multiple university admission offers

The 17-year-old took up the courage and applied to eight Ivy League schools instead of one that she should have

Many people who reacted to Ashley's success story congratulated her as some said that she represented Black girls well

A 17-year-old Nigerian teenager, Ashley Adirika, has been celebrated after she got multiple admission offers in the US.

CNN reports that the teenager has always dreamed of attending top schools. In the hope of achieving that, she applied to eight Ivy League universities.

Ashley's mother came to America decades ago

On the day Ashley was going to check her admission status, she opened a tab each for the schools on her laptop.

As an admission offer popped up, others followed and caught her in a huge surprise. An ABC video shared by Ashley captured the joyous moment.

The 17-year-old was accepted into Brown, Dartmouth, Penn, Princeton, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, and Harvard. It should be noted that the teen's mother relocated to America 30 years ago.

The lucky girl said:

"I just decided to shoot my shot at all of them and see if it would land. And I had no idea that I would get accepted into all of them."

Watch the video below:

Ashley gets congratulatory messages

Below are some of the reactions:

e4emmanuel said:

"Big congratulations Ashley."

modiboandrudy said:

"Congratulations to you! I just read about your success on CNN! I wish you all the success in your studies to make the world a better place!"

iamegheaghedo said:

"Big congratulations Ashley. Thank you so much for making girls and women proud. God bless you and more wins. Your sister from Nigeria."

__a.n.j.i.e said:

"I just came across your story and WOWWW!!!!! Congratulations on this amazing success."

prettyon_thespot said:

"This so inspiring. Especially your reaction to getting into all the schools you applied to."

