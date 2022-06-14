A talented lady impressed social media users when she belted out Beyoncé, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, and Shakira's riffs, among other female US singers

The beautiful singer named Ayanna nailed the short melodic phrases of her favourite singers and also dropped her own riff towards the end of the clip

The Shade Room Roommates agreed that she nailed the different riffs and even American singer Tank shared that he enjoyed watching the clip

A beautiful singer in Bantu knots impressed netizens when she belted out different riffs of popular US singers. In the trending clip, the singer impersonates Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Shakira, and Lauryn Hill, among others.

A singer impressed many with her video's impersonations of Beyoncé and Mariah Carey. Image: @beyonce, @mariahcarey/@chartmariah

The young woman named Ayanna also showed off her own short melodic phrase while singing her faves' favourite riffs. Taking to Instagram, The Shade Room posted the impressive video of sis doing her thing. The publication captioned the post:

"Sis better go off! #Roommates, did she nail the riffs of each singer?."

Roommates took to the comments section and agreed that Ayanna nailed the riffs of each singer. Even R&B singer Tank agreed:

therealtank commented:

"I love it!!!"

msblingmiami wrote:

"She gave me chills."

lovelylaauraa said:

"She even did Shakira. On point I'm impressed."

rae_theedivine commented:

"I absolutely love this! And come on skin, smile, dimple & bantu knots."

nylathafrenchie wrote:

"Oh she nailed that. I love Beyoncé’s one!"

lashays_life said:

"Shakira got me crying."

itsvee7 wrote:

"That girl can sang."

super_saiyan_e added:

"Yeah had to give a like on Lauryn alone."

