Content creator, Igbo Wolf, has taken Nigerians in the online community on a trip down memory lane

Taking to his Twitter page, the comic creator shared an epic throwback video of international singer Beyoncé talking about her time in Nigeria

The much-loved music diva mentioned how it meant a lot to meet her fans and how she felt so much at home during her visit

Not a lot of Nigerians remember that international music star Beyoncé Knowles Carter once took a trip down to Nigeria.

Just recently, popular content creator, The Igbo Wolf, took his fans and followers on a trip down memory lane after sharing an old video of the much-loved diva.

Beyonce speaks about her time in Nigeria. Photo: @beyonce

The clip captured Beyoncé talking about her visit to Nigeria and how she had such a good time in the country.

Beyoncé mentioned how the love from her fans in America cannot compare to that of the fans in Nigeria.

The Flawless crooner equally stated that the beauty she witnessed made her feel at home during her visit.

In her words:

"When you show that you care enough to go so far away, they appreciate it so much. I’m American and I’m performing here all the time, and I have great fans here but they can’t compare to the fans all the way in Nigeria … and the beauty I saw was just so fascinating. It made me feel at home."

Watch the video below:

