Celebrated Hollywood movie actor Brad Pritt has been tricked to search for hidden treasure that does not exist in his French estate

Brad Pitt disclosed that he was deceived by an unknown man who told him that the property was worth much more than the millions he splurged on it

The huge mansion in France called 'Chateau Miraval' was bought in 2012 at a whopping $60 million and comes with 35 rooms, a moat, fountains, a chapel, and a vineyard

American movie actor Brad Pitt is famed for starring in many blockbuster movies. In 2012, he and his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie together spent $60 million to acquire a mansion in France. In an interview, he stated that He was informed that the villa's previous owners had left behind "millions of dollars worth of gold" that had been buried in the house.

Many find it interesting that as wealthy as Brad Pitt is, he was still obsessed with finding more treasure to add up to his wealth. In an interview, he stated that it was all he could think about for like a year. He further went on to say that his childhood experiences of stories of buried gold in the mountains may have played a part in his quest.

Brad Pitt said he ended up feeling foolish after it was revealed that the man had targeted him as a potential investor in a radar company and pitched the prospect of undiscovered riches to dupe him. However, the Hollywood star actor said he did not leave empty-handed as the excitement he got from the hunt made it all worthwhile.

