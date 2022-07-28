Multiple Grammy Awards-winning superstar Beyoncé Knowles' highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance has reportedly leaked hours before its release date

According to reports, CDs of Queen Bey's body of work are already being sold all over the world

The star's diehard fans, known as the BeyHive, have taken to social media to share that they will wait for the album's official release

Beyoncé's fans from all corners of the world couldn't wait to get the star's much-anticipated album Renaissance, so they decided to leak it.

Beyoncé’s highly anticipated album ‘Renaissance’ was leaked hours before the official release date. Image: Getty Images.

The Irreplaceable hitmaker has been teasing fans since the album's announcement a few weeks ago. The star created a buzz when she dropped the album cover and star-studded tracklist. The album features stars such as award-winning Nigerian singer Tems, her husband Jay-Z and Canadian rapper Drake.

However, Beyoncé's fans were surprised to learn that copies of the album, scheduled to drop on Friday, 29 July, were already being sold in France. According to News24, Beyoncé's fans vowed to ensure that the album leak stops.

Taking to Twitter, the BeyHive said they would not get tempted to listen to the album but rather wait for the official release.

@heyjaeee said:

"I did not wait 6 years for a new Beyoncé album for y’all to try and leak it before it comes out! I will call Parkwood personally and get y’all sued."

@TheBeyhiveTea added:

"Beyoncé wants you to experience her album.. she is letting you into her heart. She’s worked her off for this. Her music is her music. Even we don’t around with that… respect her wishes and wait. Do NOT listen to any leak!"

@TayLordFanDoja noted:

"Beyoncé new album sounds so good omg y’all this is the leak give it a listen now!"

