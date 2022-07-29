American Mum Who Spent 16 Years Being Pregnant Says She's Adjusting to Not Being Expectant: "Weird"
- Proud mum of 12 disclosed how she was pregnant from 2004 to 2019 since she met the love of her life
- Iris Purnell, an American woman, said she was expectant for 16 years but has put childbearing to a stop
- However, the California-based 38-year-old woman said she feels weird having not been pregnant for three years
- She added despite having a tough pregnancy experience and her tubes tied, she would love to have another child
A woman who has been carrying a baby every year for 16 years says she is adjusting to not being pregnant.
The American mother has 12 children whom she bore for over a decade and a half since 2004.
Iris Purnell disclosed, however, in an interview that despite not being expectant, she would love to have another child.
“I would’ve loved to have had one more!” the 38-year-old California-based woman told The Post.
The Bible-believing devout said she has her tubes tied despite wanting to carry more kids of her age.
Being patient
She misses being pregnant and, despite having a hectic experience during pregnancy, wouldn't mind carrying another child.
“Not all my pregnancies were easy. I had six C-sections… but being pregnant gave me a spiritual elevation. I learned to be patient and to sit still with my body," Iris explained.
Iris co-parents the dozen of adorable babies with her longtime lover Cordell whom they met in 2005.
Cordell was working as an international dancer while Iris was a choreographer with children.
Iris' relationship
Iris was the mum of a six-month-old Malikhai, while Cordell was the father of six-month-old baby Junior.
"25 years together! 20 years married": Oyibo woman marks anniversary with her Black hubby, shares cute photos
Soon after their wedding, the lovely couple quickly welcomed 10 bundles of joy.
The proud mum Iris shared a clip on her TikTok account showing the years she had been pregnant.
Many praised the fertile mama bear for having a “beautiful family,” saying she was “blessed” to have the big brood.
