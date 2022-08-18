Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner has expensive taste, and she isn't afraid to flaunt it on social media for her fans

Her lavish lifestyle includes extravagant boat rides and private jets with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott

Briefly News has gathered a few of the media personality's Instagram posts from her lush outings for destination tips

Kylie Jenner is always updating her Instagram followers about her luxurious destinations. Image: @kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner is obsessed with all things glitz and opulent. Her social media pages are full of snap videos of her expensive outings. She knows how to pamper herself, whether it's just her and friends, or her and her kids, or her boyfriend Travis Scott.

Briefly News compiled four social media posts about Kylie Jenner's extravagant lifestyle.

1. Mom and daughter outing

Kylie was busking in the sun while on a boat ride with her daughter Stormi. The way Kylie looked in her dress, the mother and daughter pair could have passed for sisters. Kylie posted the following image on Instagram:

Kylie was celebrating her birthday in style, dressed in a glitzy gown. She turned 25 on 10 August 2022, and she doesn't look it. The stunning mother of two posted the photos and videos below on Instagram:

3. Money meets money

The billionaire and her boyfriend Travis Scott made certain that everyone knew how wealthy they are. Kylie shared a photo of herself and Travis Scott being all lovey-dovey while deciding which of their private jets to fly to their next destination. On Instagram, Kylie shared the following snap:

4. Busking in the sun

Kylie is obsessed with water and the sun. She shared a photo of herself getting tanned on a boat while wearing a silver swimsuit. On Instagram, Kylie shared the following stunning snaps:

