A Nigerian, Abekwuchi Chukwumati, made a good business in Ukraine selling cosmetics she made by herself

The lady revealed that there is a market for Nigerian dishes in the foreign country and where to get ingredients for such meals

Abekwuchi added that her mother's friend recommended Ternopil University of Economics before she applied

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady, Abekwuchi Chukwumati, who is in Ukraine has narrated what life in the country felt like.

In her conversation with Ukrainer in 2020, the student of the Ternopil University of Economics said that her mother really wanted her to get her education abroad.

Abekwuchi said that cooking Nigerian food in Ukraine takes much time. Photo source: Ukrainer

Source: UGC

How we socialise in Ukraine

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"My mother's friend's child studied at a medical university in Ternopil. So a friend recommended this university to my mother."

Abekwuchi is not the only child of her mother who travalled to Ukriane. Her brother, James, is also studying in the same university. Despite the fact there are different groups in Ukraine that connect many African student, the lady loves to keep her circle small.

She said during Nigerian parties among students in Ukraine, people socialise over African music, jollof rice and fried plantain.

The lady revealed that cooking Nigerian food in the country is time demanding as one has to hunt for the necessary ingredients.

I cannot speak Ukrainian well

Seeing that people are into the business of cooking Nigerian food, she decided to venture into cosmetics business. She makes cosmetics like scrubs and lip gloss.

The lady stated that she cannot speak Ukrainian well as she can only use just a few phrases to meet needs. She said:

"I only know basic phrases in Ukrainian. When I go to the store, I know how to ask about the price of a product. Or if I get lost, I just say "Please" and give the address. And that's all."

US to buy Ukrainian wheat

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the United State government announced its intention to pay a whopping GH¢640 million for transporting and storing up to 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian wheat.

The gesture is part of its partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP) to address acute food insecurity all over the world, with Africa a priority.

US government disclosed this in a press release signed by Antony j. Blinken, US secretary of state and made available to YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng