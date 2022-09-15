A content creator, Daniel Mac, has in a video asked American President Joe Biden how he earns his livelihood

In a Cadillac, the president talked about how he ensures there are more electric cars produced in America

Many people who saw the video were amazed at how well the president played along like a good actor

A young man, Daniel Mac, who is popular for his What Do You Do For a Living series on social media, had a funny moment with American President Joe Biden.

In a short video posted on his page, he stopped the Cadillac the president was driving out of a workshop and asked:

"Excuse me, what do you do for a living?"

President Joe Biden with a smile said he is married to Jill Biden. Photo source: @itsdanielmac

Joe Biden acting cool

Like a paid actor, the president humoured him and said that he is married to Jill Biden. He then went further to say that he ensures more electric cars are made in the US.

Before driving off, he asked Daniel if he will like to ride with him as he is going straight to Washington from there.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

victorgaribay said:

"I didn’t know Joe Biden was chill like that."

mjcx2 said:

"I wouldn’t get in either with him driving."

camdaddy703 wondered:

"What does he do for a living????"

d307p said:

"That is cool you got to meet the President."

nikulmg said:

"He forgot he’s the president."

turk_mcgee joked:

"He doesn't know what he does, and where's he's at."

8451.jackson asked:

"How many takes did it take without him messing up?"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that President Joe Biden of the United States gave Vice President Kamala Harris cute gifts on her birthday.

The US president personally delivered the gifts and the vice president was overwhelmed with joy after receiving them.

Vice President Harris was gifted a bouquet of flowers and a frame with the picture she took with President Biden.

