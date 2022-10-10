Kim Kardashian posted an adorable video of her kids singing one of Kanye West's hits and the former celeb couple's fans are here for it

In the video that was also re-shared on Twitter, the superstars' bundles of joy are singing True Love by their father and late XXXTENTACION

Social media users agreed that Kim and Kanye's kids looked happy and cute in the clip that's doing the rounds on social media

Kim Kardashian took to her timeline to share an adorable clip of her kids singing one of their dad Kanye West's songs.

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable clip of her kids singing Kanye West’s song. Image: @kimkardashian

In the clip, the superstar's bundles of joy belt out his True Love song featuring XXXTENTACION. The song features in Donda 2.

The rapper's estranged wife took her official Instagram account to post the cute clip. The reality TV star captioned her post:

"OMG they are just sooooo cute I had to share!"

Rap TV also took to Twitter to re-share the video. The outlet captioned its post:

"Kanye West’s kids singing 'True Love' ft XXXTENTACION."

Social media users took to the comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the clip. Many agreed that they look happy.

@bellehai22 commented:

"You know it’s from Kanye playing it nonstop."

@NotXclusiveXvr said:

"They already know he's the greatest ever."

@RIPZAM13 wrote:

"So adorable and cute. Looks like happy kids despite all the negative sh*t around them. Idk who but someone is doing right by those kids and that’s really all that matters in the whole Ye vs Kardashians bs."

@DeadPsywar commented:

"This is cute."

@SpikeLeesJoint said:

"He should sample this for his next album."

@DIDDYBMF48 wrote:

"They are too cute."

@Bruingal1 added:

"I'm sorry they are just too cute."

