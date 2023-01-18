Emmanuel Mensah, a Ghanaian man, has celebrated graduating with his master's degree in Financial Economics

He shared a photo from his graduation ceremony at Ohio University in the United States of America

While many expressed how proud they were of him, others celebrated the achievement by congratulating him

A Ghanaian man, Emmanuel Mensah, has celebrated graduating with his master's degree in Financial Economics from Ohio University in the United States of America.

He made the achievement public in a LinkedIn post as he disclosed that he graduated with a CGPA of 4.0

Mensah credited his educators and loved ones for their support during the journey to obtain the milestone.

Many react as Emmanuel Mensah graduates with his master's degree from Ohio University. Photo credit: Emmanuel Mensah (LinkedIn).

Emmanuel Mensah credits the people who helped to make his achievement possible

''Over the weekend, I graduated with a master's degree in Financial Economics with a CGPA of 4.0 from Ohio University. Special thanks to my professors: Khosrow Doroodian, Brian Wright CFA, CPA, Olga Standrityuk, Ph.D., Amber Driver, Bolong Cao, Ronnie Weiner, and William Shambora, for the opportunity and impact.

''Also, I would like to thank my family and friends for their unflinching support throughout this journey,'' he added on LinkedIn.

The alumnus of the University Of Cape Coast, UCC, was photographed in his graduation regalia on stage as he shared a hearty handshake with the President of Ohio University, Dr. Hugh Sherman.

When YEN.com.gh reached Mensah for comments about how he feels about his achievement, he said:

''Thank you for reaching out. I truly appreciate your thoughtfulness. However, I am not interested at the moment. Thanks,'' he told YEN.com.gh.

Netizens celebrate the milestone with Emmanuel Mensah as they congratulate him

Read how netizens reacted below:

EMMANUEL AGYABENG posted:

This is a win worth celebrating. Congratulations Emmanuel Mensah - You keep excelling and we all are proud to be associated with you. Keep soaring high and continue to be our inspiration .

Emmanuel Mensah replied:

Thank you, brother. Let’s win together.

Comfort A. Yeboah commented:

Congrats, Emmanuel. You did great for yourself and I wish you all the best in your future endeavors.

Alfred Mensah posted:

Congratulations Bro! Well done .

Emmanuel Mensah said:

Thank you, big bro. I appreciate all the sacrifices.

Anna Adeyemo reacted:

Way to go Bro! Congratulations!

Abdul-Basit Alhassan said:

Congratulations.

Victor Ofori Asante posted:

Congratulations brother.

