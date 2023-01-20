Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend have welcomed another child and they have made sure that their fans are in the loop

The TV personality and her husband had announced they were having baby number three via social media months back

The couple has been very open on their pregnancy journey and when they lost their baby in 2020 Chrissy shared her devastation

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Award-winning Musician John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen have welcomed their third child.

John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen welcome third child. Photo: John Legend.

Source: UGC

In 2020, Teigen and Legend lost their child, Jack, at 20 weeks of pregnancy.

By sharing her pregnancy loss with the public, according to USA TODAY Teigen said she aimed to inspire women in similar circumstances.

In August 2022, the TV personality announced that she was pregnant nearly three years after their pregnancy loss.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” she wrote.

Teigen noted that she was scared to announce her pregnancy.

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," she said.

Everything was perfect and beautiful when she did.

"I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long."

An addition to the Legend family!

They have welcomed a new member of the family and the parents were super excited to announce it.

Teigen wrote:

"She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier, daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section. We are in bliss."

Beyoncé Reportedly Booked for $24 Million for Dubai Private Event

In other entertainment stories, YEN.com.gh reported that Beyoncé alleged over GH¢295 million booking fee for a Dubai private event has people talking.

According to Arabian Business, the singer will headline the grand opening of the lavish hotel Atlantis The Royal. The Spirit hitmaker will be paid $24 million, which is GH¢295,143,600.00 when converted into rands.

A tweet by @B7Album confirmed that Beyoncé has already started to rehearse for the lush event. The tweep shared a clip and claimed the superstar was rehearsing her smash hit Crazy in Love.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke