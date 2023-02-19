Former US president Jimmy Carter became the oldest living American leader after he clocked 98 years

Carter, who is been ailing, became Georgia's 76th governor and later won the US presidential race in 1976 as a Democrat

The retired president was 52 years old when he took office in 1977 before exiting from the highest seat in 1981

The 39th US president Jimmy Carter has begun receiving hospice care at his home following short hospital stays.

Former US president Jimmy Carter will receive hospice care at his home after several short hospital visits.

Hospital admissions

Carter's foundation, in a statement, disclosed that the former president decided to spend time at home with his family instead of getting further medical attention in the hospital.

The statement read in part:

"After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers."

Details of the retired leader's recent hospitalisation were not provided to the public by The Carter Centre.

According to NBC News, Jason Carter, the former president's grandson, took to Twitter to share details of his interaction with his grandparents.

He wrote:

"I saw both of my grandparents yesterday. They are at peace, and as always, their home is full of love. Thank you all for your kind words."

Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn celebrate 75 years of marriage

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the former US president and Rosalynn, his wife, held the title for the longest presidential marriage in history.

The two met and started dating way before Carter got into politics, and have held on for years since leaving the White House

They recently celebrated their 75th marriage anniversary.

The 39th president of the US is 98 years old and surpassed George H. W. Bush, who died in November 2018, at 94 years and 171 days old.

Carter, the first American president born in a hospital, turned 98 in October 2022.

He was Georgia's 76th governor before winning the presidency in 1976 as a Democrat. He was 52 years old when he took office in 1977, and 56 years old when he left the White House four years later, in 1981.

As president, he oversaw the Panama Canal treaties and the passage of educational programs and environmental protection legislation, such as the Alaska Lands Conservation Act.

