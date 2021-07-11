A young Ghanaian man known as Shugar Kwame has reportedly staked a whopping GHc70,000 on the Euro 2020 final.A young Ghanaian man known as Shugar Kwame has reportedly staked a whopping GHc70,000 on the Euro 2020 final.

The Azzurri of Italy are facing England's Three Lions in the final which is being played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

While the game is considered as anybody's game, Shugar Kwame strongly lives Italy is going to win. He has thus staked GHC70,000 on a win for them.

In a video, the young man was seen driving in a Range Rover. He was heard chatting about his bet.

A photo of his bet slip was also included in the video.

SHugar Kwame is optimistic Italy will win Photo source: @ghhyper

With odds of 3.15, the young man will reap GHC222,500 if Italy wins.

