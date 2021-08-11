Ghanaians are not happy with the medals handed Hearts after winning the double

Photos of the medals went viral after the FA Cup triumph

Fans of the club have reacted, with many describing it as a keyholder

Fans of double winning club, Accra Hearts of Oak, have descended heavily on the Ghana Football Association for handing our 'keyholder-like' medals to the team.

Hearts of Oak ended the season champions of the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup, however, the medals presented looked cheap, according to fans.

In photos posted on social media, by some followers of the club, the pair of medals are more of keyholders than a recognized mark of achievement.

This be keyholders - Ghanaians descend on GFA for 'cheap' medals presented to Hearts. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Fentuo_ @ghanafaofficial

"This is an insult to Ghana football enterprises. KNUST medals are better than what Hearts Of Oak received from the Ghana Football Association as League and FA Cup champions. You guys must know better," wrote GH Pizzaro on Twitter.

"Y'all should come and see the medals GFA gave Hearts of Oak... Keyholders paaa ooo. Eeii Ghana," added Highest Bryt.

“medals” #MTN FA Cup winners Hearts of Oak got I’m crying," wrote the Ghanaian Fan.

"After a hard fought season and this is what you get as medals. More like a key holder," said Felix Romark, an ardent follower of the club.

Citi sports journalist, "Can we start a campaign to have the GFA change these medals for Hearts of Oak? Because this is just embarrassing and quite frankly, any team that wins the Ghana Premier League or FA Cup deserves better than this."

Hearts of Oak finished the season as champions after topping the Ghana Premier League table, before defeating Ashantigold on penalties to win the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.

