After winning the double, Hearts coach settles down with girlfriend

Hearts coach Samuel Boadu leaves bachelorhood after marrying his girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta

Samuel Boadu joined Hearts of Oak in the middle of the season

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has finally married his long time girlfriend Felicia Apimpanta in a traditional ceremony in Kumasi.

The church wedding will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Asokwa.

In photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, on GHANASoccernet, the 35-year-old is happily married to his fiancée.

Wedding Bells: Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu marries longtime girlfriend. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Ghanasoccernet

Samuel Boadu is winning on and off the pitch in 2021, after leading Hearts to a successful campaign.

He won the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup with the Ghanaian giants after joining the club midway in the season.

Samuel Boadu revealed how excited was to be a young coach, who has won both trophies in a single season.

"I feel proud as a young coach to win all trophies for Hearts," he told Pure FM Sports.

"I give the maximum respect to the senior coaches because they have been there and seen it all. Togbe Afede XIV told me he had been tracking me for a long and he expressed his belief in me," he added.

After his honeymoon, he is expected to prepare Hearts of Oak for the CAF Champions League for the upcoming season.

Hearts of Oak were winning the domestic double for the first time in 22 years, since the days of Sir Cecil Jones Attuquaye.

Samuel Boadu will go into the history books of Hearts of Oak as the manager to end their decade wait for a major title.

