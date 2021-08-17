Black Stars draw Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C of AFCON 2021

Ghana has been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nations

The African giants have drawn Morocco, Gabon and Comoros

The Africa Cup of Nations begin on January 9, 2022 and ends on February 6, 2022

The Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nation alongside 1976 winners Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.

The four times Africa Champions were handed a tricky draw at the draw held in Cameroon at the Yaoundé Conference Center.

In the final draw posted on Twitter by CAF, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Black Stars will play Morocco, Gabon and Comoros at the group stages of the competition.

The Black Stars, who were placed in Pot 2, picked Morocco from Pot 1, with Gabon and Comoros from Pot 3 and 4 respectively.

The West African powerhouse are chasing a fifth elusive Nations Cup title after last winning the competition in 1982.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been tasked with winning Cameroon 2021, and will start preparations in earnest as he seeks to achieve his objective.

Ghana will open her account with the game against Morocco in Group C.

Meanwhile, host Cameroon have been paired against Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Ethiopia.

Below are the groups from the draw

Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde.

Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi.

Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon.

Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea-Bissau.

Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Ivory Coast.

Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that legendary Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan, is hoping the Black Stars get an 'affordable group' at the Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon on Tuesday.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, Gyan, is one of two special guests invited by the Confederation of African Football for the event to be held in Yaoundé on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Speaking to CAF's website, the 'Baby Jet' wished Ghana the best of luck and believes the new Black Stars team can make headways in Cameroon next year.

