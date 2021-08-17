Special guest Asamoah Gyan wants Ghana to get a good group at the AFCON 2021 draw

The Ghanaian legend has been invited by CAF to grace the event in Yaoundé on Tuesday

The Black Stars will find their group opponents after the draw today

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Legendary Ghana international, Asamoah Gyan, is hoping the Black Stars get an 'affordable group' at the Africa Cup of Nations draw in Cameroon on Tuesday.

Ghana's all time leading scorer, Gyan, is one of two special guests invited by the Confederation of African Football for the event to be held in Yaoundé on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

Speaking to CAF's website, the 'Baby Jet' wished Ghana the best of luck and believes the new Black Stars team can make headways in Cameroon next year.

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan hopes the Black Stars get 'affordable group' at AFCON 2021 draw. SOURCE: Twitter/ @Cafonline @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"We're hoping for a good draw for Ghana with an affordable group, because everyone wants to go through the first round and continue the adventure. All I can say is I wish Ghana the best of luck in the draw," he told CAFonline.com.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Gyan, who might miss the Nations Cup in Cameroon, believes the new generation of players coming through the ranks have the talent to succeed in the sport.

"Ghana is a country of football, with many talents. We have a team of young people who play well in their clubs. It's a rebuilding team with a new coach," said the all time leading scorer.

Asamoah Gyan was a member of the Ghana team that reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, playing a minor role in coach Kwesi Appiah's team in 2019.

However, the Legon Cities star holds an enviable record at Africa's elite competition, having scored in six consecutive tournaments to join legends Samuel Eto'o and Kalusha Bwalya as players to achieve such feat.

He is also Ghana's most capped player with 109 appearances for the senior national team.

Ghana are in Pot 2 of the Nations Cup draw for 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, legendary Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan, has arrived in the Cameroonian capital of Yaoundé, ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw.

Ghana's all time leading scorer has been invited as one of the legends to grace the occasion.

In a photo posted on Twitter by BBC journalist Mimi Fawaz and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the prolific forward is joined by Didier Zakora of Ivory Coast, as the stars start to arrive for the event.

Source: Yen