Chelsea have celebrated the anniversary of signing Ghanaian great Michael Essien

Essien joined the Blues on August, 19 2005 for a club record fee

Essien spent seven seasons with the London Club

On Friday, August 19, 2005 former Black Star midfielder Michael Essien made a move that changed his life and that of many Ghanaians too.

The bison, as he is affectionately cheered by many of his fans, joined English Premier League side Chelsea from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

Chelsea paid £24.4 million for the midfielder which was a record transfer for fee paid by the club and for an African player eclipsing the £24 million paid a year earlier for Ivorian Didier Drogba.

Chelsea celebrate anniversary of Michael Essien signing with a special tribute. Source:Twitter/chelseafc

Source: Twitter

On the anniversary of the signing which happened some 16 years ago, Chelsea have released a special video highlighting the wonderful goals the bison scored in a Blues shirt.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The London club also posted a series of tweets which was sighted by YEN.com.gh to honour the Ghanaian for his wonderful services he offered them.

The post elicited a lot of responses from fans who hailed the contribution of the Ghanaian to the two time European Champions.

@viewsdey "Best Ghanaian ever to Grace the Premier League. He is the reason why most Ghanaians support Chelsea"

@kris1179 "What a legend and great guy on and off the pitch as well"

@SenseiUC "African Giant. Can't forget his goal against Barcelona. Rocket"

Essien won the Premier League twice with Chelsea in 2006 and 2010, as well as four FA Cups and one League Cup. He finally landed the Uefa Champions League trophy with Chelsea in 2012 although he was an unused substitute in the Munich final.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that former Black Stars team mate of Michael Essien, midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has expressed his disappointment after losing on his return to Bundesliga action for Hertha Berlin.

Hertha Berlin who started the match brightly ended up losing Sunday’s game 3-1 in an away defeat at FC Cologne.

Boateng who was playing his first Bundesliga game in 1,191 days according to the club started the game and played for 59 minutes before being substituted.

Source: Yen Ghana