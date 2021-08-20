Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus has modeled in Ajax's third kit

The kit is inspired by the club's fans love for reggae legend Bob Marley

Ajax and the Marley family have a long standing relationship

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, has modeled in the new Ajax third kit as the new uniform was unveiled to the club's fans on Friday, August 20, 2021.

The jersey is inspired by the club's relationship with legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.

In photos posted on Twitter by Ajax FC, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mohammed Kudus is seen wearing the predominantly black jersey, with the red, gold and green stripe on the shoulders.

Mohammed Kudus sets the internet on fire after dazzling in Ajax's third kit. SOURCE: Twitter/ @AFCAjax

The Ghana international is the face of the club, as he continuously model in the team's shirt.

"Ajax and adidas will present the third kit for the 2021/2022 season on Friday, in close collaboration with Bob Marley's family. The kit is a tribute to the Ajax fans and their shared love for reggae legend Bob Marley and his iconic song Three Little Birds," wrote Ajax on their official website.

"The black uniform has red, yellow and green details. On the back of the shirt, just below the collar, a subtle reference to the song is visible: three small birds, resting on the Amsterdam Andrew's crosses, in the three different accent colors. The kit is the second kit for European matches, in addition to the home kit."

Mohammed Kudus is currently nursing an injury after suffering a knock during pre-season against Anderlecht.

However, he stunned during the unveiling of the new jerseys and hopefully he might be returning to the pitch sooner for the club.

The 21-year-old joined the Dutch Eredivisie giants last summer from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

