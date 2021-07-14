Classic Kudus: Picture of Ghanaian footballer modelling new Ajax jersey pops up

Mohammed Kudus is one of a number of players seen modelling Ajax's new jersey

The jersey was made by Adidas for the dutch side's 2021/2022 season

This is Kudus' second season with Ajax

Mohammed Kudus has been spotted by YEN.com.gh modeling the new Ajax jersey for the 2021/2022 football season.

Pictures released by the club on their website and social media pages shows Kudus as one of the players exhibiting the white and red jersey.

The jersey produced by adidas is said to have a classic theme with a historical logo, and it was launched today, July 14, 2021.

According to popular kit site footyheadlines.com, Ajax will only play with numbers on the back and no names in national games.

However, in European matches, the team will play with full names and numbers in accordance with the UEFA guidelines. In the bottom, the numbers contain the ‘old logo’ as subtle detail as well.

The standout feature of the Ajax 21-22 home jersey is the old logo, used between 1928 and 1991, which sits on the left side of the chest, right at the edge of the iconic center stripe.

Kudus joined Ajax last summer from Danish side, FC Nordsjælland and helped them do the double by winning the Eredivisie title as well as the KNVB trophy.

In other sports news, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel is monitoring Ghanaian left back Baba Rahman for the first team according to reporter Nizaar Kinsella.

The fast-paced defender who has joined fellow Chelsea stars at the club’s Cobham training ground in London is set to start pre-season with the European champions.

27-year-old Rahman was loaned to POAK Thessaloniki in January and helped the Greek side to win the Greek Cup with impressive performances.

