Black Stars coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, has left the doors opened for the return of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan to the team ahead of AFCON 2021.

The former Ghana captain insists the 35-year-old must work hard to convince him to include him in his squad for the Nations Cup in January and February next year.

In a zoom press conference with the media, C.K Akonnor, highlighted the achievements of Gyan in the past and could bring experience to his team.

“Asamoah Gyan has made it clear that he wants to. He’s an experienced man and knows what to do for him to get into the team,” Akonnor said.

“Once he does, he’s a Ghanaian and he’s done a marvellous job in the past. So, we’ve had a bit of discussion, he knows what to do. I’m also watching him closely," he added.

The Black Stars coach is not just looking at the striker but other players that have missed recent selections, including Frank Acheampong of Shenzen FC in China.

"And not just him but any other person that has the chance to come. The other day, I invited [Frank] Acheampong who is always one of them, who is also out of the team for quite some time but unfortunately there were issues not permitting him to come. So, it is open for everybody,” added Akonnor.

Asamoah Gyan revealed after the Nations Cup draw last week in Cameroon that he hasn't hanged his boots and could be making a return to the Black Stars.

"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season but I am not done playing football," he told Kessben FM.

"I don't think I will be overlooked [for Black Stars selection] but for retirement, not now."

Ghana have been drawn with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island in Group C of next year's Africa Cup of Nations.

