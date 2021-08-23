Kelvin Yeboah cannot stop scoring ahead of his debut for the Black Stars

Yeboah scored again this past weekend in SK Sturm Graz's 2-2 draw with Austrian Wien

He is part of the called-up players set to represent Ghana in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Newly invited striker, Kelvin Yeboah, cannot stop scoring ahead of his debut for the Black Stars as he netted this weekend.

Yeboah scored again in SK Sturm Graz's 2-2 draw with Austrian Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The goal was Yeboah's fourth in five games in the league for Sturm Graz as he has started the new season on fire.

Man on fire! Kelvin Yeboah scores again for Sturm Graz ahead of Black Stars debut.

Sturm Graz went behind in the 19th minute when Marco Djuricin put Wien ahead from the penalty spot. Manprit Sakaria equalised for Graz with a well taken shot from the edge of the 18-yard box to equalize.

Yeboah, then took matters in his own hands, giving Graz the lead as seen in a video posted on Youtube by Wiener TV and sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The 21-year old who started the game for the Blackies, put his side ahead after 50 minutes to make the score 2-1.

Sturm Graz were not able to hold on to the lead as Djuricin scored again for Wien to level the score.

Yeboah's form this season is a welcomed one to Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor, who named him in his 30-man squad for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Akonnor will be hoping that Yeboah will transfer his club form to the national team.

Watch the goals in the highlights below:

Yeboah score in Europa League

New Black Stars invitee, Kelvin Yeboah, scored for the second time on a row since he earned his maiden call up to the senior national team of Ghana.

The 21-year-old netted for Sturm Graz as they secured a huge first leg advantage in the Europa League play-offs, after beating Mura 3-1 at the Fazanerija City Stadium in Slovenia.

In photos posted on Twitter, by the Austrian club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young forward is seen celebration his side's third goal.

Source: Yen