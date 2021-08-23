Hearts of Oak goalkeepers trainer Eric Amponsah has received a land for winning the double

Coach Eric Amponsah played a key role as Hearts won the GPL and the FA Cup

His achievement has been celebrated by the people of Goaso

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeepers trainer, coach Eric Amponsah, has been gifted a plot of land by Goaso chief, Kwasi Bosompra, for winning the double with the Phobians.

The goalkeepers trainer joined the Ghanaian giants halfway through the season, and played a key role as Hearts won the Ghana Premier League and the MTN FA Cup.

In a photo posted on Twitter by the coach, he thanked the Goaso manhene for recognizing his achievement.

Hearts goalkeepers trainer Eric Amponsah gifted a plot of land by Goaso chief. SOURCE: Twitter/ @xxx0583

"Goaso manhene nana Kwasi Bosompra has given me a plot of land for winning double. Thank You Ohene," he wrote.

Coach Eric Amponsah joined Samuel Boadu and Hamza Obeng from Medeama SC at the start of the second round of last season.

The trio's arrival proved a masterclass as they ended Hearts of Oak's over a decade wait for the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts also defeated Ashantigold on penalties to win the MTN FA Cup following the heroics of goalkeeper Richard Attah, who has been under the tutelage of the trainer.

During the season, Hearts at a point had to rely on third goalkeeper Ben Mensah after injury to Richard Attah and the absence of Richmond Ayi, who was on national duty.

However, the Phobians marshalled their way through the season, without feeling the absence of the duo.

The goalkeeping department has been competitive since the arrival of the coach.

He has recalled young goalkeeper Richard Baidoo to the Hearts fold after he spent last season on loan at Karela United.

The Phobians are preparing for next season's CAF Champions League after drawing Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar in the preliminary stage of the competition.

