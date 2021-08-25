Former Black Princesses coach, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, is now the head of football at the RTD

The Right to Dream Academy handed Didi Dramani the role after three years in Denmark

The Ghanaian tactician was a member of FC Nordsjaelland's technical team

Former Black Princesses coach, Mas Ud Didi Dramani, has been appointed head of football at the Right to Dream Academy in Akosombo.

The 55-year-old tactician returns to Ghana after three years in Denmark, working with the club's affiliate, FC Nordsjaelland in the SupaLiga.

In a press statement released by the club, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Right to Dream Academy confirmed the appointment of the experienced gaffer.

Ghanaian coach Didi Dramani named head of football at the Right to Dream Academy. SOURCE: Twitter/ @FCNordsjaelland

Source: Twitter

"Ghanaian football icon Didi Dramani has been appointed Head of Football at the renowned Right To Dream academy in Accra, following a three-year spell as Transitional Coach with the Right To Dream-owned Danish Superliga club, FC Nordsjælland," wrote the club.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Dramani, who has previously coached the Ghana Women’s national team and the Ghana Men’s Under 20’s team, will return to his homeland to take up the new role with Right To Dream from 6th September. It will be his second spell of employment at the academy, following a period as a Coach Educator in 2010-2012.

"The appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Right To Dream, who will open a new Egypt academy in 2022 followed by a new pro women’s team. With further growth on the horizon for the innovative organisation, Dramani will return to Right To Dream’s birthplace to lead football development with boys and girls in Accra."

The Right to Dream Academy is currently undergoing expansion, with another of its facilities set to be opened in Egypt.

Managing Director of the Academy in Ghana, Eddie Mensah, says he is happy to work with the coach again.

"We are delighted to have such a legendary son of the land return home to lead the next phase of football development in RTD Ghana. I look forward to working with Didi to continue the tradition of excellence that began here in Ghana," Mr. Mensah said.

Mas Ud Didi Dramani is known to have nurtured talents such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana will be missing three important players for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month, following a release by the English FA, which prevents them from traveling to the UK's red listed countries.

England-based players Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Tariqe Fosu will miss the game against South Africa in Johannesburg, one of the red listed nations.

In a statement posted on the English FA's website, over 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs will not be traveling for international assignments in September.

Source: Yen.com.gh