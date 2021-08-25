The Black Stars will miss three England-based players, for next month's World Cup qualifiers

Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amarety and Tariqe Fosu have been barred from traveling for the UK's red listed countries

The Premier League on Tuesday decided against letting players leave for the World Cup qualifiers

Ghana will be missing three important players for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers next month, following a release by the English FA, which prevents them from traveling to the UK's red listed countries.

England-based players Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey and Tariqe Fosu will miss the game against South Africa in Johannesburg, one of the red listed nations.

In a statement posted on the English FA's website, over 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs will not be traveling for international assignments in September.

BIG BLOW: Ghana to miss EPL stars Jordan Ayew and two others for 2022 World Cup qualifiers. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month," the FA announced on their official website on Tuesday.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"The clubs' decision, which is strongly supported by the Premier League, will apply to nearly 60 players from 19 Premier League clubs who are due to travel to 26 red-list countries in the September international window.

"This follows Fifa’s current position not to extend its temporary release exception for players required to quarantine on their return from international duty.

"Extensive discussions have taken place with both The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted."

The Black Stars, who missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia, open their qualifiers with a home game against Ethiopia before traveling to South Africa three days later.

Although Ghana is not listed among the red zone, there are rules governing players leaving, as they will be expected to quarantine for ten days after their return.

This means the players can be in Ghana for the Ethiopia match but will not travel to South Africa to play the Bafana Bafana.

“If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a Uefa club competition matchday and the third round of the EFL Cup,” the FA statement further explained.

A similar situation happened during the AFCON qualifiers in March, where some players were allowed to travel to South Africa, before the rest joined them in Accra for the Sao Tome game.

Thomas Partey was included in the initial squad but the gaffer, C.K Akonnor, revealed that an ankle injury has ruled him out of the games.

Meanwhile, Baba Rahman could travel to Ghana after he was left out of Chelsea's Premier League squad for the 2021/22 season.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, says he always dreams of winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Ghana captain is confident of ending Ghana's 39-year wait for the AFCON trophy, by winning the 2021 Nation's Cup in Cameroon.

In a zoom conference meeting with the media, C.K Akonnor appealed to local coaches for support, insisting he can win the competition next year.

Source: Yen Ghana