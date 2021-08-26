Ghana legend, Asamoah Gyan, insists he feels young and has a lot to give to football

The former Ghana captain says he is focused on getting back to his best

Gyan struggled with fitness and injury problems in the just ended Ghana Premier League

Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, remains adamant at hanging his boots, insisting he is young and has a lot to give to the game despite calls for him to retire.

The legendary Ghanaian footballer, returned home after over a decade of football abroad to join Legon Cities in the Premier League, but struggled with fitness and injuries.

In an interview with Tv3 Sports, the 35-year-old revealed he feels young and is focused on getting back to his best.

“This year, I am trying to make sure I stay focused 100% and do something, but if not, then I will call it a day,” he said in an interview with Tv3's Kelvin Ansah.

“There are a lot of things that I need to tackle, my weight and how to prevent injuries. If I am able to do these, then everybody is going to see the Asamoah Gyan they know.

“Age-wise, I feel so young. I just want to stay focused and do what I have to do and get back on the field and deliver as I should.”

Asamoah Gyan played only six games in the Ghana Premier League last season, and did not score a goal as the Royals escaped relegation.

However, the country's all time leading scorer is not thinking of retiring anytime soon, and hopes he could make the squad to AFCON 2021.

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January, who knows,” Gyan said.

The ex-Sunderland player was a guest of honour at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations draw last week, where Ghana were pitted alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.

