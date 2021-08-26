Orlando Pirates have announced the signing of Ghana striker, Kwame Peprah

Peprah joins the Buccaneers in a three-year deal

He will join Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, at Pirates

South Africa giants, Orlando Pirates, have announced the signing of former King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah.

They announced the signing of the Ghanaian alongside Nigerian defender, Olisa Ndah, who joins from Akwa United.

Peprah is reported to have signed a three-year deal with the Mighty Buccaneers and will join fellow Ghanaian, Richard Ofori.

South Africa giants announce capture of Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah.

Source: Twitter

Pirates, who are currently 11th in the South African League, announced the deal on the club's website.

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of two players – Olisa Ndah, who joins from newly crowned Nigerian Premier League champions Akwa United and Kwame Peprah from King Faisal Football Club in Ghana."

"Peprah on the hand, is a striker who joins having had a stellar individual season for the Babes, as the club is affectionately known. The Ghanaian produced a goal tally return of 12 goals and 10 assists in his 29 appearances for his club this past season."

Floyd Mbele, the club administrator, also thanked King Faisal for the professional manner in which they handled the transaction

“We are proud to announce the signings of Olisa and Kwame. I would like to personally thank both Akwa United and King Faisal Football Club for the professional manner that they handled these transactions.

Pirates will be hoping the two signings will aid their faltering league campaign as they hope to ascend the league table. The Buccaneers are yet to win a league game this season having drawn their first two games.

Peprah contributed to 22 goals in 29 games for King Faisal during his time at the club.

