Club Brugge have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah

Sowah joins Club in a four-year deal from Leicester City

The announcement was accompanied by a video inspired by the city

Belgian side Club Brugge have announced the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Kamal Sowah with a city inspired video.

The club announced that Sowah has signed a four-year contract after agreeing to a deal with English club Leicester City.

The 21-year old will be making a return to the Belgian top flight after spending three and a half years with OH Leuven

Club Brugge announce Ghanaian Kamal Sowah capture with city-inspired video. Source: Twitter/clubbrugge_en

Club Brugge released a statement on their website to confirm the capture of the young Ghanaian.

"Sowah (21) joins Club from Leicester City. The Ghanaian played the past three-and-a-half years on loan for OH Leuven, where he helped Leuven secure promotion to the Belgian top-flight and make a huge impact.

"Sowah was a starter in every league fixture, scoring eight goals and assisting six. Kamal Sowah put pen to paper on a four-year contract at Jan Breydel."

Club also accompanied the announcement of the deal with a video on Twitter where Sowah can be seen climbing the Belfry of Brugges, a tower in the city centre and one of the city's most prominent symbols.

Sowah is seen holding a megaphone which he uses to announce his presence in the city as soon as he gets to the apex of the tower.

Sowah joined Leicester from the Right To Dream academy in January 2018 and has spent the past three and half years on loan at OH Leuven.

He will now play with Brugge in the Belgian Pro-League and will also play in the Champions League where they will face Manchester City, PSG and Red Bull Leipzig.

Source: Yen.com.gh