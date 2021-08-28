Ghanaian midfielder Godfred Donsah joins Italian club Crotone

Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah has completed his move to Crotone

The 25-year-old joins the serie B side on a two-year deal

Donsah spent five seasons with Italian topflight side Bologna

Ghanaian midfielder, Godfred Donsah, has completed his move to Italian serie B side Crotone in the summer transfer window after leaving Bologna.

The 25-year-old signed a two year deal with the club after five seasons with topflight side Bologna.

Crotone announced the arrival of the Ghanaian midfield enforcer on their official website, confirming he penned a two-year deal.

"The Crotone Football Club announces that it has acquired the sports performances of the footballer Godfred Donsah," wrote the club.

"Born in Accra (Ghana) on 7 June 1996, Godfred made his Serie A debut with Verona before moving to Cagliari and later to Bologna. In the last 2 seasons he has accumulated experience abroad wearing the shirts of Cercle Brugge in Belgium and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey.

"Physical, dynamic and technical midfielder with good intensity, both in the defensive and offensive phases, which make him a real midfield motor. A player with a lot of race and generosity, Donsah is ready to make his contribution to the sharks.

"The new Pythagorean footballer has signed a two-year contract expiring on 30 June 2023. Welcome to the Crotone family, Godfred!"

Donsah first moved to Italy in 2012, joining the youth team of Palermo before moving to Hellas Verona a year later.

His outstanding display earned him a move to Cagliari the following season.

He then earned a mouthwatering move to Bologna in 2015 but spent most of his time on loan. playing for the likes of Cercle Brugge in Belgium and Rizespor in Turkey.

He also made his senior national team appearance for Ghana in 2017 in the World Cup qualifier against Egypt.

