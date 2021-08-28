Nephew of former Black Stars striker Kelvin Yeboah chooses Italy over Ghana

Kelvin Yeboah seems to have his eyes set on playing for Italy

Yeboah was invited as part of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor's 30-man provisional squad earlier in August

He was recently invited by Italy's U-21 side too and has chosen to represent the Azzuri

Kelvin Yeboah has made a decision to represent the Italy U-21 side rather than Ghana's Black Stars.

Yeboah was invited as part of Black Stars coach CK Akonnor's 30-man provisional squad earlier in August but seems to have been swayed by the Azzuri U-21s.

Yeboah was named in the Italy U-21 squad for their upcoming European U-21 qualifiers with Luxembourg and Montenegro.

The 21-year old seems to have made his decision as he posted on his Instagram Story his decision to represent the Azzuri U-21.

Yeboah who was born in Accra has Ghanian parents and is the nephew of Ghana legend Anthony Yeboah.

He has scored six goals in eight games for his club side Sturm Graz across all competitions.

Data journalist, Owuraku Ampofo tweeted of Yeboah's decision to represent Italy.

"Looks like Kelvin Yeboah has made a decision on his Instagram story.... His stats this season are impressive: 8 Games, 6 Goals, 3 Assists. We can't afford to miss out on him."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that newly invited striker, Kelvin Yeboah, cannot stop scoring ahead of his debut for the Black Stars as he netted this weekend.

Yeboah scored again in SK Sturm Graz's 2-2 draw with Austrian Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The goal was Yeboah's fourth in five games in the league for Sturm Graz as he has started the new season on fire.

