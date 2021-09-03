New Black Stars forward Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is receiving enormous attention on the internet

The St Pauli attacker is winning over some Ghanaian girls

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh was born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother

New Black Stars striker, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, is attracting massive attention from Ghanaian girls after photos of him in camp dropped on Twitter.

The striker joined the Ghana national team for the first time after receiving a call up from coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3 Sports and sports images, female fans on Twitter have reacted, with some saying they have found their new crush.

Beautiful boy - Ghanaian girls crush on new Black Stars striker Daniel Kyereh. SOURCE: Twitter/ @SportsImagesGH @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"our new crush is here !!!," wrote Makaila.

Stephanie Frimpong wrote, "Beautiful boy."

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh will now have new followers who are going to watch Black Stars games because of him.

"Have to start watching our matches," added Khaly Becca.

Although, the Saint Pauli forward received a late call up from the Ghana coach, he is expected to play a role in Friday's match against Ethiopia.

"I am very proud and honoured to be part of the national team," wrote Kyereh on Instagram as he captioned photos of himself in national colours.

The Black Stars begin their 2022 World Cup qualifiers this evening in Cape Coast and will travel to South Africa for the second game.

However, Kofi-Kyereh won't be part of the team to Johannesburg due the Bundesliga's travel restrictions.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a decent campaign in Germany, having scored a goal and provided three assists in five games.

Daniel Kofi Kyereh was Saint Pauli's top scorer last season, hitting nine goals and providing nine assists.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, captain of the senior national team of Ghana, Andre Ayew, has said it is important for the Black Stars to start the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a bight note.

According to the Al Sadd striker, Ghana has to start well, as the team aims at making a return to the global showpiece after missing Russia 2018.

In a pre-match interview after the team's last training in Cape Coast, Ayew told reporters the team is battle ready for the Walias of Ethiopia.

