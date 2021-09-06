Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor says his team is not under pressure

The team's performance against Ethiopia has left fans unhappy and calling for his head

C.K Akonnor remains confident ahead of Ghana's game against South Africa on Monday

Head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, remains confident ahead of Ghana's crucial encounter against South Africa.

The coach has come under pressure after a lackluster performance against Ethiopia last Friday as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers began.

However, in a pre-match conference monitored by YEN.com.gh, the coach of the Black Stars revealed his team is ready for the battle ahead and not worried by the criticism from the first game.

We are not under pressure - Ghana coach C.K Akonnor speaks ahead of South Africa clash. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

"It is a match that we have taken very, very seriously, when we played Ethiopia, there were certain things we needed to do, we have learnt from those things and I believe that come Monday, we will improve and we are looking to have a good match and the team is looking forward to have the three points," said C.K Akonnor.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Black Stars defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in Cape Coast to begin the qualifiers on a winning note, but the performance was nothing to write home about, with fans unleashing their dissatisfaction on Social Media.

But C.K Akonnor said he was aware of the game play of the East Africans, and that the win was important that the performance.

"Not necessarily," when asked if the team was under pressure. "We were aware of the opponent and what they can do. In that match what we expected was that they will possess the ball. We watched them play against Ivory Coast and in that game they took 70% of the game but lost. So they weren’t a threat, of course the Ghanaian style is to play and possess.

Ghana lead Group G with three points, followed by South Africa and Zimbabwe, who drew their first game, with Ethiopia at the foot of the table.

The Black Stars are chasing another World Cup appearance after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

The team needs to top the group to make the play offs, and an aggregate win from the play-offs will guarantee the country a place in Qatar 2022.

Ghana has been to three World Cups from 2006 to 2014, reaching the round of 16 and Quarter finals in her first two appearances before exiting from the Group Stages in 2014.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has described the game against Ethiopia as a difficult one, but also expressed satisfaction with the three points earned.

The Black Stars laboured to beat the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium, courtesy a 37th minute goal from midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

Captain Andre Ayew, in a post on Twitter, thanked Ghanaians for their love and support and he is already looking forward to the South Africa game.

Source: Yen.com.gh