Ghana captain Andre Ayew is happy with the three points from the game against Ethiopia

The Black Stars earned a hard-fought victory over the Walia Ibex in Cape Coast

The team will travel to Johannesburg for the match against South Africa on Monday

Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, has described the game against Ethiopia as a difficult one, but also expressed satisfaction with the three points earned.

The Black Stars laboured to beat the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium, courtesy a 37th minute goal from midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

Captain Andre Ayew, in a post on Twitter, thanked Ghanaians for their love and support and he is already looking forward to the South Africa game.

"3 points. Nothing comes easy. not a full stadium but great atmosphere..we thank all Ghanaians for the support and love ... we keep going !," wrote Andre Ayew.

The Black Stars have taken the initiative in Group G of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after beating Ethiopia 1-0 in Ghana.

The team will travel to Johannesburg on Saturday ahead of the second group G clash with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa.

South Africa were held in their first game by Zimbabwe in Harare, after a pulsating goalless draw.

Meanwhile, following a lackluster performance, the Black Stars managed to secure all three points after Mubarak Wakaso's long range effort shockingly eluded the Ethiopian goalkeeper.

The Black Stars will be without several players for the match against South Africa, following travel restrictions by the English and German Football Associations.

Daniel Amartey, Jordan Ayew, Baba Rahman, Andy Yiadom, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh and Braydon Manu will all not travel to South Africa.

