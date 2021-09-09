Daniel Kofi-Kyereh was handed his Ghana debut in the game against Ethiopia

He replaced Jefrey Schlupp in the first half as Ghana beat Ethiopia 1-0

Kofi-Kyereh did not travel with the team to South Africa after he was recalled by his club St Pauli

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

New Black Stars forward, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, is yet to make an impression with the Ghana national team, but his sense of fashion is absolutely top notch.

The Saint Pauli striker received his first call up to the Black Stars a week ago and played as Ghana defeated Ethiopia 1-0 in Cape Coast.

In photos posted on the player's Instagram page, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is a drip lord, as he stuns in glamorous photos.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh: Meet the Black Stars new boy who is killing it in fashion. SOURCE: Instagram/ KOFI KYEREH

Source: Instagram

Kofi-Kyereh, who was born in Ghana, left for Germany at a tender age and began his footballing career at the youth side of TSV Havelse.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The talented attacker has seen a meteoric rise in his career, after just seven years, and now plays for Bundesliga II side, Saint Pauli.

Last season, he was the top scorer and top assists provider for the club, netting nine goals and providing nine assists.

One thing is, he is not just talented on the pitch but equally good at looking fresh in what he wears.

Daniel Kofi-Kyereh might not be the party type, but he dazzles even in the simple wear. Whether it is T-shirt or a leather jacket, his choice of colours match in his outfits.

On the pitch at St Pauli, he wears an all brown jersey, as they are known as the Browns, and even in that, Kofi-Kyereh makes sure he is distinct.

He might be working his way into running the show for the Black Stars, but it will not be a surprise if he pops up on the runway of a fashion show.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, new Black Stars striker, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, is attracting massive attention from Ghanaian girls after photos of him in camp dropped on Twitter.

The striker joined the Ghana national team for the first time after receiving a call up from coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

In photos posted on Twitter by 3Sports and Sports images, female fans on Twitter have reacted, with some saying they have found their new crush.

Source: Yen