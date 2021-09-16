Ghanaian midfielder, Edmund Addo, starred as Sheriff Tiraspol recorded their first ever group stage win in the UCL

The midfielder played 85 minutes as the Moldovan club beat Shaktar Donetsk

Edmund Addo's Sheriff Tiraspol made it to their first ever group stage appearance in 24 years

Ghanaian midfield sensation, Edmund Addo, played a crucial role as Moldovan club, Sheriff Tirapsol, won their first ever UEFA Champions League group stage game.

The 20-year-old midfielder played 85 minutes and had to be replaced by Stjepan Radeljic as Tirapsol went on to win 2-0 at the Bolshyana Sportivnaya Arena.

In photos posted by the player on Twitter, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Addo impressed on his group stage debut.

Ghana's Edmund Addo helps Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol to historic Champions League win. SOURCE: Twitter/ @EDMUNDADDO21

Sheriff Tirapsol wasted no time in establishing their intent after midfielder Cristiano laid the ball to Adama Traore for the opener after just 16 minutes.

Cristiano again provided the assist for Momo Yansane's 62 minute strike as the debutants cruised to victory at home.

Addo was in scintillating form, winning and distributing ball effortlessly for his side on the night.

He ensured the experienced Shaktar Donetsk could not find a way through the midfield as he engineered Sheriff's performance from the center of the park.

It was vintage performance from the Ghanaian, as the Moldovan outfit continue to dream in this year's UEFA Champions League.

Sheriff Tiraspol remain unbeaten in their fairytale campaign after going through the qualifiers. They have played ten matches, won seven and drawn three. The Yellow-Blacks have also kept seven clean sheets in the process.

Edmund Addo and his teammates have bigger task ahead in Group D as they prepare to face record champions Real Madrid and 2010 winners Inter Milan.

