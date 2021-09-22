Former Ghana youth player, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, has expressed delight in meeting K.P Boateng

Former Ghana U-20 player, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, has expressed excitement after meeting compatriot and Hertha Belin star, Kevin Prince Boateng.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei, who plays for Greuther Furth in Germany, met his Ghanaian compatriot after a Bundesliga clash with Hertha Berlin.

The 23-year-old took to Twitter to post a picture of himself and the 2010 World Cup star, insisting it is a privilege to meet K.P Boateng.

Ghana youth star Hans Nunoo Sarpei happy to meet countryman K.P Boateng after Bundesliga match. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KPBofficial @warriorking_18

"Whatsoever gracious, be your own champion. Was a privilege meeting you K.P Boateng. Stay healthy and good luck for the rest of the season," he wrote.

Prince Boateng played a key role as Hertha Berlin secured a second straight win in the Bundesliga by beating Hans Sarpei's Greuther Furth.

The 34-year-old played almost an hour as the capital-based club recovered from a goal down to beat the Cloverleaves 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.

Branimir Hrgota gave Greuther Furth a 57th minute lead from the penalty spot before Jurgen Ekkelenkamp leveled four minutes later for Hertha Berlin.

An own goal from Maximilian Bauer gave the hosts all three points. It was the second successive win for the Berlin-based club.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was not involved in the game as he was on the substitute bench, but he took the opportunity to meet one of his idols.

Hans Nunoo Sarpei was a key member of Greuther Furth as they gained promotion to the Bundesliga last season, and has made three appearances for the club in the topflight.

He is expected to play a pivotal role if the newcomers are to survive in the Bundesliga this season.

