Kevin Prince-Boateng inspires Hertha Berlin to second straight win

Ghana forward, Kevin Prince-Boateng, played a key role for Hertha Berlin as they came from a goal down to beat Greuther Furth in the German Bundesliga on Friday night.

The 34-year-old lasted an hour and was replaced by Jurgen Ekkelenkamp as the capital-based club won their second game in a role.

In photos posted on Twitter by the attacker, he expressed joy after Hertha picked all three points at home.

"Thank you, the three points stay here," he captioned the photo on Twitter.

Prince-Boateng started the game in midfielder and was oozing with maturity as he galvanized his teammates in crucial moments.

After a barren first half, it was the visitors who took the lead after Branimir Hrgota broke the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Boateng's replacement Ekkelenkamp needed just a minute after coming on to level for the hosts, Hertha Berlin.

With eleven minutes remaining Maximillian Bauer scored an own goal to give Hertha Berlin all three points.

This is the second successive win for Boateng and his boys after last week's victory at VfL Bochum.

Compatriot Hans Nunoo Sarpei was an unused substitute for Greuther Furth but Jamie Leweling came on in the second half for the visitors.

Hertha started the season with three staring defeats to Koln, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

Kevin Prince-Boateng returned to Germany to rejoin his boyhood club in the summer transfer window after 14 years since leaving Hertha Berlin.

