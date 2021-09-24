2022 World Cup qualifiers: Referee for Ghana v Zimbabwe match revealed

The referee to take charge of the Ghana v Zimbabwe match has been announced

The Confederation of African Football, has appointed Gabonese referee Atcho Pierre Ghislain, to officiate the match between Ghana and Zimbabwe next month.

The 2022 World Cup qualifier match will be played at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the appointment of Atcho Pierre Ghislain on their official website as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

The statement reads: "Atcho Pierre Ghislain from Gabon has been appointed by FIFA as Centre referee for Ghana’s Group G 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar qualifier against Zimbabwe.

"He will be assisted by compatriots Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Assistant I), Moussounda Montel (Assistant II) and Otogo Castane Eric Arnaud (Fourth Official). Doumbouya Aboubacar from Guinea will be the Referee Assessor while Mohammed Sanusi of Nigeria acts as the Match Commissioner. Dr. Cristiana Baah will be COVID-19 Officer."

The game will be the third match of the qualifiers in Group G for Ghana. The Black Stars will have to beat the Warriors at home to keep the pressure on group leaders South Africa.

Ghana began the journey to Qatar 2022 with a hard fought victory Ethiopia early this month before suffering defeat at the FNB Stadium to South Africa.

The 1-0 loss led to the sacking of coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor, and the GFA is yet to announce the next gaffer of the Black Stars.

Ghana has been to three World Cups from 2006 to 2014 but missed out on the 2018 edition in Russia.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Joseph Yamin, has refused to accept that the performance of the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup was abysmal.

The West African giants were eliminated from the Group stages of the tournament for the first time after picking just a point from three games.

In an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr FM, Joseph Yamin, said the team performance of the team was good despite exiting at an early stage.

