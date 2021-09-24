Veteran football administrator Abbey Pobee says being part of football in Ghana affects your religion

According to Mr. Pobee, football in the West African country is full of lies

Abbey Pobee has been part of football administration for decades

Neoplan Stars boss and veteran football administrator, Abbey Pobee, has said that you can't be a devoted Christian and be part of management of the sport in Ghana.

According to the outspoken football administrator, Ghana Football is full of lies and it's hard to see the country progressing.

In a quote posted on Twitter by sports journalist, Dennis Mirpuri, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Abbey Pobee was blatant in his submission.

"If you're a devoted Christian, you can't be part of football in Ghana. You won't speak the truth if you're into football today. If it's not work of demons, why should we not progress?," he said.

The Ghana Football Association has been in the news in recent times for not being credible in their dealings.

The Ghana Premier League has also been hit with scandals including match fixing reports from last season.

The senior national team is also struggling after a poor start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, leading to the sacking of coach C.K AKonnor.

The FA is set to announce Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the senior national team.

The Serbian trainer will be assisted by Legon Cities gaffer Maxwell Konadu.

The pair are expected to lead Ghana to the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 and qualify for the World Cup next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Ghana Football Association, will be announcing Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the Black Stars on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The 67-year-old returns to the national team for a second spell after a successful first stint, where he led the Black Stars to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup.

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the big wins during Milovan Rajevac's first spell in charge.

