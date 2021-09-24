The GFA is set to announce Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the Black Stars

Milovan Rajevac is making a second return to the Black Stars after 11 years

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the best games of Milovan Rajevac as Ghana coach

The Ghana Football Association, will be announcing Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac as the new coach of the Black Stars on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The 67-year-old returns to the national team for a second spell after a successful first stint, where he led the Black Stars to the finals of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup.

YEN.com.gh looks at some of the big wins during Milovan Rajevac's first spell in charge.

Ghana 2-1 USA and four other victories that endeared Ghanaians to Milovan Rajevac.

Although many will remember coach Milovan Rajevac for his exploits at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The journey actually began with the qualifiers. One of the best result Ghana ever had en-route to the World Cu was in a game against Mali in 2009.

Mali 0-2 Ghana

The Black Stars traveled to Bamako to record an important victory against a Malian team that had the likes of Seydou Keita and Frederic Kanoute. Ghana controlled the game and it the 66th minute broke the dead lock through Kwadwo Asamoah's long range effort.

Mathew Amoah's one-two with Michael Essien, ended with the striker netting the second with 12 minutes remaining. After that win confidence was high and there was no stopping the Black Stars from another world cup appearance.

Ghana 1-0 Burkina Faso

Ahead of the 2010 Africa Cup of Nation's, Ghana had lost most of her key players including captain Stephen Appiah. Michael Essien picked a knock in the game against Ivory Coast missing the rest of the tournament.

However, coach Milo as he is affectionately cally, marshalled a young squad to victory against Burkina Faso. Andre Ayew, who had led the U-20 to World Cup success netted the only goal.

Ghana 1-0 Nigeria

Ghana progressed to the knockout stages, setting up a clash with fierce rivals Nigeria. The Super Eagles had one of the best team's at the tournament but it did not pose as fear to the young Black Stars team.

Asamoah Gyan scored the only goal in the semifinal of the Nations Cup against Nigeria as Ghana progressed to the finals.

Serbia 0-1 Ghana

Against all odds, and against his own country, Milovan Rajevac was torn between patriotism and professionalism. He was unfazed as he knew he the task ahead. Milo drew a strategy that prevented a Nemanja Vidic led Serbian team from scoring as Ghana kept it late to snatch all three points.

Asamoah Gyan's 83rd minute penalty gave the African's all three points.

Ghana 2-1 USA

There was revenge written all over the United States, having lost to the West Africans at the World Cup four years earlier. Ghana took an early lead through Kevin Prince Boateng but the Americans leveled in the 63rd minute through Landon Donovan.

The game was forced to extra time, where legendary Ghanaian attacker Asamoah Gyan scored a 93rd winner for the Black Stars.

These games have special places in the memories of most Ghanaian football fans, as the nation has struggled since to produce outstanding tournaments performances.

