Ghana midfielder. Thomas Partey, was in top form as Arsenal defeated Tottenham

The Gunners defeated their North London rivals to continue their recent resurgence

The Ghana international has now helped his side to three successive victories in the EPL

Ghana midfield dynamo, Thomas Partey, produced an outstanding performance for Arsenal as they thumped North London rivals Tottenham on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

The ex-Atletico Madrid star's return from injury has been key to Arsenal's incredible performance as they remain unbeaten with the Ghanaian in the team.

The deputy Black Stars captain, in photos posted in Twitter by Arsenal, is seen bossing the midfield against Tottenham's Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele.

Partey made 47 touches, four out of four accurate long balls and 26 out of 29 accurate passes. In seven duels, he won five and made three crucial interceptions with three important tackles.

The Ghanaian star returned from injury after the international break and has been a steel in midfield for the Gunners.

Before his return, the London giants had lost all three opening games in the English Premier League.

However, they have now won three consecutive games with the 28-year-old in the head of midfield.

In the North London derby on Sunday, Arsenal started the game in explosive fashion after Emile Rowe-Smith broke the deadlock just 12 minutes into the game.

Arsenal captain, Pierre Emerick-Augbamayeng, doubled the lead 15 minutes later before Bukayo Saka sealed a dominant first half performance with a third six minutes to the break.

Tottenham pulled one back late in the game through South Korean attacker, Son Heung Min.

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, was full of praise for his team and thanked the fans for sticking with them in hard times.

"I think [that is] as good as it gets," Arteta told Arsenal Media. "The way we started, the victory, the way we played, the atmosphere that was created today made it such a special day. Great to have the opportunity to experience something like this."

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian players are beginning to take center stage for their clubs in the English Premier League, as three of them featured for their teams over the weekend.

Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew started for Arsenal and Crystal Palace respectively, with Mohammed Salisu coming on in the 37th minute for Southampton.

While Partey and Salisu smiled home with points, Jordan Ayew and his Crystal Palace team were crashed at Anfield by Liverpool.

