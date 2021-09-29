Tony Baffoe has met new Black Stars assistant coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo invited the former Ghana international to the Dortmund versus Sporting Lisbon game

The two ex-Ghana internationals spent some quality time together

Former Ghana defender, Anthony Baffoe, has met newly appointed Black Stars assistant coach, Otto Addo, right before Dortmund's UEFA Champions League game against Sporting Lisbon.

The ex-Ghana internationals met to discuss Otto Addo's new role with the national team and catch up to old times.

In a photo posted on Twitter by Tony Baffoe, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the FIFPro president expressed how proud he was of Addo, who doubles as assistant coach of Dortmund.

Otto Addo was confirmed assistant coach of the Black Stars on Friday, September 23, 2021 following the appointment of Milovan Rajevac as the new gaffer.

Although, he is also assistant coach of Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, the 46-year-old will juggle both jobs as Ghana chases AFCON glory in 2022.

He invited Tony Baffoe to watch the game between Dortmund and Sporting Lisbon in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

The German giants pipped their opponents in front of their fans at the Westafallen Stadion. Danyell Malen's 37th minute goal separated the two sides.

Otto Addo was head scout for Ghana between 2013 to 2015 and he is expected to play a similar role despite working as assistant coach.

The 15 times capped Ghanaian started his coaching career at Hamburg, before moving to Denmark to work with FC Nordsjaelland.

He has been an assistant coach at Borussia Monchengladbach and worked as youth development coach before taking over the role as deputy coach at Dortmund.

