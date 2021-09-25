Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo has been confirmed deputy coach of the Black Stars

He joins Maxwell Konadu and Richard Kingston on the new technical bench of Ghana

Serbian trainer Milovan Rejevac has been confirmed the new coach of the team

Former Ghana international, Otto Addo, has been included in the new technical team of the senior national team, the Black Stars, despite working as assistant coach at Dortmund.

Otto Addo was confirmed one of the two assistant coaches of the Black Stars following the announcement of Milovan Rejavac as head trainer of the team.

At the unveiling of of the Serbian in Accra, Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku, confirmed Otto Addo as an assistant coach.

Otto Addo and the two men that form the new technical team of the Black Stars. SOURCE: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @BVB

"Coach Milovan will be assisted by two able people, two able coaches who have also served Ghana at various levels. One of the two coaches is our own Maxwell Konadu," said Kurt Okraku.

“Coach Otto [Addo] is well placed to assist coach Milovan for the new agenda," he added.

Otto Addo currently works as assistant coach at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, but he is expected to play both role without any challenge.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Konadu will play the key role of monitoring players in the domestic league, while working closely with Milovan Rajevac in Ghana.

Former Ghana goalkeeper, Richard Kingston, completes the technical bench of the Black Stars as he continues to occupy the capacity of a goalkeepers trainer.

The new technical team have been charged with the job of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after a poor start to the qualifiers under sacked coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

The team won one and lost one game and lie second on the Group G table of the World Cup qualifeirs.

Coach Milovan Rajevac and his team are also expected to win the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, the Ghana Football Association, led by President Kurt Okraku, on Friday, September 24, 2021, presented new coach Milovan Rajevac to the Sports Ministry.

The Serbian trainer was confirmed coach of the senior national team, replacing Charles Kwablan Akonnor, who was sacked a week ago.

After a press conference, where Milovan Rajevac met the media, the FA in photos posted on Twitter, proceeded to meet the Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, who welcomed the gaffer.

