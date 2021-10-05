Twenty-seven players are expected to start training on Tuesday ahead of the Zimbabwe game

The players will start training in Accra on Tuesday before departing for Cape Coast

Ghana host Zimbabwe on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac, has pruned his squad to twenty-seven players as the team resumes training on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, ahead of the game against Zimbabwe.

The Serbian trainer had earlier invited thirty-two players but dropped five as preparations begin for the double-header of world cup qualifiers.

In a statement on the Ghana Football Association's website, it has been confirmed the team will train in Accra on Tuesday morning before leaving for Cape Coast later in the day.

"Twenty Seven players will open camp Tuesday morning to begin preparation for this month's Match day three and Match day four FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers against Zimbabwe," wrote the FA.

The players axed from the team by the Serbian trainer are Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Gyasi, Tariqe Fosu, Ismail Ganiyu and Alfred Duncan.

Coach Milovan Rajevac is hoping to revive Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers hope after the team stumbled in South Africa, leading to the sacking of C.K Akonnor.

The Black Stars will host Zimbabwe in Cape Coast on Saturday, October 9, 2021 before traveling to Harare three days later to to face the Warriors in the return leg.

The West African powerhouse are hoping to return to the World Cup after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.

Coach Rajevac was in charge of the team at the World Cup in 2010 as Ghana reached the quarter finals, only to lose on penalties to Uruguay.

