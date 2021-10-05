Five players have been excused by Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe

Twenty-seven players are expected to report to camp on Tuesday

The Black Stars begin training on Tuesday in Accra before traveling to Cape Coast

Mubarak Wakaso, Emmanuel Gyasi and three other players have been dropped by coach Milovan Rajevac as Ghana begins preparations for the double-header against Zimbabwe.

Tariqe Fosu, Ismail Ganiyu and Joseph Alfred Duncan are the other players out of the team for the matches on Saturday and Tuesday respectively.

The Ghana Football Association confirmed the exclusion of the five players on their official website as sighted by YEN.com.gh.

"This follows the decision of the Technical team to excuse five players from the squad ahead of the qualifiers. They include, Ismail Abdul Ganiyu, Tariqe Fosu Henry, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Mubarak Wakaso and Emmanuel Gyasi," wrote the FA.

It is unclear why all five players have been withdrawn from the team despite some of them playing for their clubs at the weekend.

Emmanuel Gyasi captained his club Spezia against Hellas Verona in Italy with compatriot Alfred Duncan also involved in action for Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, Ganiyu is involved in pre-season with Asante Kotoko but Tariqe Fosu and Mubarak Wakaso were inactive over the weekend.

However, Mubarak Wakaso remains the only Ghanaian player with a goal in the ongoing World Cup qualifiers after netting the winner against Ethiopia last month.

The team will start training on Tuesday in Accra before leaving for the venue for Saturday game, Cape Coast, to continue preparations.

The West African giants are hoping to return to winning ways in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they host Zimbabwe on October 9, 2021.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars, suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Monday night to surrender their lead at the top of Group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane netted the only goal of the game in the 82nd minute after an improved second half performance from the hosts.

The hosts earlier had a goal ruled out for offside after Percy Tau looked to be in position before finishing off a cross in the 30th minute.

